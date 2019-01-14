Worcester Could Get ‘Nanobrewery’ in Union Station

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority is planning to move ahead with negotiations to lease space in the city’s Union Station to a “nanobrewery” and an arcade.

The authority’s board members voted on Friday to discuss with Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. and The Quarters the occupation of about 8,000 square feet of vacant space in the station, the Worcester Business Journal reported.

The space is on the edge of the city’s Canal District, which is set to host the new stadium for the soon-to-be Worcester Red Sox, who are moving there from the team’s current space in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

