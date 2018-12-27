Worcester Girl Scouts Sell Headquarters for $1.25M

A Worcester Girl Scout group has traded a pair of unassuming, low-slung office buildings in a commercial neighborhood north of the city’s downtown for a cool $1.25 million.

The buyer for 79-81 Gold Star Blvd. was Leominster developer Lisciotti Development, the Worcester Business Journal reported.

The buildings sit in the middle of a busy commercial corridor, near auto dealerships, banks and a grocery store. According to Worcester property tax records, the buildings have a combined 10,930 square feet of space, and a combined lot size of 30,311 square feet.

The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, which owned the buildings, is planning a new facility at 1 Century Drive in North Worcester, the WBJ reports.

