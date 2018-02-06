Worcester Mercantile Center Adds Health Care Staffing Firm

Health care staffing company Barton Assoc. has leased 14,234 square feet at 120 Front St. at Mercantile Center, a recently renovated 9-story office building in downtown Worcester owned by Franklin Realty Advisors.

The company will relocate 130 employees from its existing Worcester offices to the fourth floor this spring.

“Our top-of-the-market commercial building at 120 Front St. continues to attract innovative tenants like Barton seeking a central vantage point in an urban setting surrounded by appealing amenities and close to convenient transportation options,” Franklin Realty Advisors President Chip Norton said in a statement.

Seattle-based Washington Capital Management is co-developer.

Tags: Barton Assoc., Franklin Realty Advisors, Mercantile Center