Worcester Mercantile Center Adds Health Care Staffing Firm

Feb 6, 2018
120 Front St. Worcester

Health care staffing company Barton Assoc. has leased 14,234 square feet at 120 Front St. at Mercantile Center, a recently renovated 9-story office building in downtown Worcester owned by Franklin Realty Advisors.

The company will relocate 130 employees from its existing Worcester offices to the fourth floor this spring.

“Our top-of-the-market commercial building at 120 Front St. continues to attract innovative tenants like Barton seeking a central vantage point in an urban setting surrounded by appealing amenities and close to convenient transportation options,” Franklin Realty Advisors President Chip Norton said in a statement.

Seattle-based Washington Capital Management is co-developer.

