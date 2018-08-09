Workbar Continues Suburban Expansion

Boston-based coworking specialist Workbar continues its expansion with a 20,542-square-foot lease at Summit Drive in Burlington.

The Burlington location will be Workbar’s ninth in Greater Boston as it builds out a network of downtown and suburban offices for its 1,800 members.

Workbar recently appointed a new CEO, Sarah Travers, and announced an investment from Apamanshop Holdings of Japan which will help it grow.

The Burlington location will include both a coworking space and a floor occupied by enterprise office suites. Perry Brokerage’s Mike Edward and Tyler Hilson represented Workbar in the 11-year Burlington lease which commences Nov. 1. Avison Young’s Jeff Arsenault represented the landlord, The Gutierrez Co. WorkBar’s expansion follows rapid growth by competitors in the coworking sector. Competitors such as WeWork and Industrious are also in growth mode locally. WeWork occupies nearly 600,000 square feet in Greater Boston and is opening new locations at Congress Square and 33 Arch St. in downtown Boston. Industrious will add a third location this fall at 100 Summer St., after opening coworking centers at 855 Boylston St. and 22 Boston Wharf Road.

Tags: Industrious, WeWork, Workbar