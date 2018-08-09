Workbar Continues Suburban Expansion

The Burlington location will include both a coworking space and a floor occupied by enterprise office suites.
Perry Brokerage’s Mike Edward and Tyler Hilson represented Workbar in the 11-year Burlington lease which commences Nov. 1. Avison Young’s Jeff Arsenault represented the landlord, The Gutierrez Co.
WorkBar’s expansion follows rapid growth by competitors in the coworking sector.
Competitors such as WeWork and Industrious are also in growth mode locally. WeWork occupies nearly 600,000 square feet in Greater Boston and is opening new locations at Congress Square and 33 Arch St. in downtown Boston. Industrious will add a third location this fall at 100 Summer St., after opening coworking centers at 855 Boylston St. and 22 Boston Wharf Road.
