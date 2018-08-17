Workers Credit Union Hits Milestone

Fitchburg-based Workers Credit Union recently surpassed 100,000 members.

The $1.7 billion asset credit union grew its membership by a rate of 7.4 percent, a significant increase over the last quarter.

“We are proud to be serving more members than ever before,” Doug Peterson, president and CEO of Workers Credit Union, said in a statement. “Credit unions exist to serve members, so this milestone is significant for us. We provide innovative financial services via our highly rated mobile app and in-person at convenient locations across the state. No matter how members choose to interact with us, we are there for them.”

Workers Credit Union serves the greater Central Massachusetts area with 16 branches. The organization offers members complete financial services from checking and savings to auto and home loans as well as a full suite of business banking services and products. In addition to daily financial services, Workers offers retirement and investment advisory services and home and auto insurance products.

In addition to reaching the 100,000-member milestone, Workers Credit Union was recently ranked a Best In State credit union by Forbes magazine. Out of 165 credit unions headquartered in Massachusetts, Workers was ranked third in a survey that asked members to rate their financial institutions on various levels of customer service satisfaction.

Workers Credit Union has undertaken several strategic initiatives to enhance and improve services and member convenience since last year, including:

Launching a newly designed and enhanced website and online banking platform optimized for mobile use making it easier for members to bank anytime and anywhere.

Increasing its 2017 GiveBack program to $3.3 million. In total, Workers has returned over $10 million to members in just four years.

Opening its 16th branch in December 2017. Located in Athol this innovative branch features a tech bar, mobile charging station, and free WIFI. This new branch is only a small glimpse into the future of banking that works.

