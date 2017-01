Citigroup Inc. mortgage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday....

December saw a 4.2 percent increase in single-family homes sold in Massachusetts, with 5,129 sold in 2016 compared to 4,924 sold in December 2015. ...

A Cambridge-based software developer for autonomous vehicles has leased space in South Boston’s Innovation and Design Building near its testing area in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park....

The American Bankers Association this week published a fact sheet illustrating the impact of EMV on fraud....

The 2.9 million-square-foot Bulfinch Crossing redevelopment at Boston’s Government Center garage property marked a major milestone with groundbreaking on a 45-story luxury apartment tower site....

Healey Joins 16 Other AGs To Defend CFPB Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced this week that she was joining a coalition of 16 other attorneys general to intervene in a federal appeals court case concerning the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)....

MassHousing’s Aylouche Elected Chairman Of MMBA Mounzer M. Aylouche, MassHousing’s manager of homeownership business development, has been elected chairman of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA)....

Chicopee Roofing Company Fined $32K For Underpaying Workers On Public Projects A Chicopee roofing company that failed to pay employees in accordance with state wage and hour laws for work performed on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and other projects has paid more than $32,000 in restitution and penalties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday. ...

JPMorgan Clients To Get Easier Access To Online Finance Tools JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Intuit Inc. said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank’s customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords....