Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says a six-month delay of several key provisions in the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law seems “perfectly appropriate.”...

This November, there were 5,061 single-family homes sold in Massachusetts, compared with 4,015 in November of last year, a 26.0 percent increase. This marks the highest November sales amount since 1998 and the second highest in November on record....

Bristol County Savings, Mechanics Cooperative and Simsbury Bank are among the organizations giving back to communities in this week’s roundup....

The 168-year-old Custom House Block on Long Wharf was built a storing house for imported goods during Boston’s maritime trade heyday....

Development is booming around Boston’s North Station and the recent opening of AvalonBay Communities’ 38-story apartment tower is the latest step in the once-sleepy neighborhood’s reawakening....

Boston FHLB Announces Recipients of Affordable Housing Funds The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston recently announced a slate of affordable housing projects that will receive a cumulative $56.4 million in grants, loans and interest rate subsidies through the home loan bank’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP)....

Healey Among 19 US Officials Appealing To Trump On Clean Power Plan A coalition of government officials sent a letter on Wednesday to President-elect Donald Trump urging that he continue the federal government’s defense of the Clean Power Plan, according to Attorney General Maura Healey, whose signature is among the 19 present on the letter....

Baker Signs Off On 4.2 Percent Bump In Legislative Base Pay For the first time in eight years, legislators on Beacon Hill will see an increase in their base salaries after Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday certified a pay raise of $2,515 for the 200 members of the House and Senate, bringing their base pay up to $62,547....

MA Banking On Test Drives To Spur Electric Vehicle Sales Massachusetts officials plan to use their share of a $500,000 federal grant to put more drivers behind the wheels of electric vehicles over the next two years in a bid to spur sales in that market....