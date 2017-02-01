Novartis Re-Ups At Tech Square For 300K SF
Novartis AG has extended its leases for more than 300,000 square feet of office and lab space at Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Technology Square campus in Cambridge....
Former real estate auctioneer-turned-developer Daniel J. Flynn pled guilty today to nine counts of fraud for an eight-year scheme that prosecutors estimate could range as high as $25 million....
A Boston development company that specializes in emerging residential markets is planning a 28-unit apartment complex at 1065 Tremont St. in Roxbury....
John Hancock Financial has taken a major equity stake in The Residences at Boston Landing, the 295-unit luxury apartment tower scheduled to open in June 2018 at the 2.5 million-square-foot Boston Landing development in Brighton. ...
People’s United Bank has provided $19 million in construction financing for Ten Essex Street, a 46-unit multifamily development in Cambridge’s Central Square....
A bakery-turned-luxury apartment complex in Cambridge’s Porter Square has obtained $21.6 million in first mortgage financing....
An Irish fintech firm with U.S. headquarters in Boston recently signed People’s United Bank as its first bank partner in America, the latest link in the fairly new tradition of bank and fintech partnerships....
Eastern Bank’s insurance group today announced that it had acquired the assets of a full-service insurance agency in Newburyport....
Small U.S. firms borrowed slightly more in December than in the prior month, data released on Wednesday showed, but more were repaying existing loans late, suggesting that default rates may rise this year....
Monthly credit card purchase volumes rose between 6 and 9 percent across risk tiers in the third quarter of last year, the American Bankers Association said today in its January 2017 Credit Card Market Monitor....
If you value the differences in people, the differences will create value....
The 168-year-old Custom House Block on Long Wharf was built a storing house for imported goods during Boston’s maritime trade heyday....
This post is slightly meta, but today I thought I’d blog about blogs....
It’s time to say good riddance to the state’s silly shadow law. The aim of a pair of arcane and quixotic 1990 statutes – technically two separate laws, one for Boston Common, the other for the...