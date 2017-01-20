LOGIN
LaGrange 2

176-Unit ‘Chinese Garden Lantern’ Tower Eyed For Midtown Cultural District

Apartment rents have leveled off in Boston according to recent industry research, but that isn’t stopping developers’ plans for more multifamily projects in the downtown area....

Webster

Webster Considers Subleasing, Highlights HSAs In Q4 Earnings

Facing an uphill battle for deposits in the Greater Boston market, Webster Bank’s leadership said yesterday that they might consider subleasing some of the locations it snapped up here last year. ...

HarborOne Bank’s Caring Crew donated and wrapped holiday gifts for a dozen families served by the Old Colony YMCA’s Family Life Center, a supportive transitional housing program for families living in Brockton.

Community Good Works

Four community banks are featured in this week’s roundup....

300 Granite Street

Liberty Bay CU Moving Headquarters To Former Fidelity Office Space

Liberty Bay Credit Union signed a lease for space in a 4-story, 89,466-square-foot office complex in Braintree....

MIT-Volpe-02

MIT Paying $750M For Volpe Site

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has agreed to pay $750 million for the 14-acre Volpe Center site in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, which it plans to redevelop into a large commercial and residential campus....

 

