A bakery-turned-luxury apartment complex in Cambridge’s Porter Square has obtained $21.6 million in first mortgage financing....

People’s United Bank has provided $19 million in construction financing for Ten Essex Street, a 46-unit multifamily development in Cambridge’s Central Square....

John Hancock Financial has taken a major equity stake in The Residences at Boston Landing, the 295-unit luxury apartment tower scheduled to open in June 2018 at the 2.5 million-square-foot Boston Landing development in Brighton. ...

A Boston development company that specializes in emerging residential markets is planning a 28-unit apartment complex at 1065 Tremont St. in Roxbury....

Former real estate auctioneer-turned-developer Daniel J. Flynn pled guilty today to nine counts of fraud for an eight-year scheme that prosecutors estimate could range as high as $25 million....

Novartis Re-Ups At Tech Square For 300K SF Novartis AG has extended its leases for more than 300,000 square feet of office and lab space at Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Technology Square campus in Cambridge....

Deposify Joins With People’s United As First US Bank Partner An Irish fintech firm with U.S. headquarters in Boston recently signed People’s United Bank as its first bank partner in America, the latest link in the fairly new tradition of bank and fintech partnerships....

Eastern Insurance Moves Into North Shore With Latest Acquisition Eastern Bank’s insurance group today announced that it had acquired the assets of a full-service insurance agency in Newburyport....

US Small Business Borrowing Rose Slightly In December Small U.S. firms borrowed slightly more in December than in the prior month, data released on Wednesday showed, but more were repaying existing loans late, suggesting that default rates may rise this year....