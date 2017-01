First Marblehead Corp. will relocate from 1 Cabot Road in Medford to 200 Clarendon St., the former Hancock Tower in Boston’s Back Bay, this summer after signing a long-term lease for 32,198 square feet....

The new owner of an 824,772-square-foot office complex in Boston’s Back Bay is a Japanese developer making its first overseas investment....

Clinton Savings Bank, Lowell Five Bank, Winchester Co-operative Bank and more are included in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities....

The Alzheimer’s Assoc. will relocate its Greater Boston and Northeastern Massachusetts regional office from Watertown to the 1.2 million-square-foot Waverley Oaks Park in Waltham after signing a pair of leases with landlord Duffy Properties of Waltham....

Developers haven’t successfully completed an air rights project over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston since Copley Place was completed in 1983, but the dream of maximizing valuable Back Bay real estate remains a powerful incentive in a booming multifamily market....

Rosengren: Fed Likely To ‘Gradually Normalize’ Monetary Policy The economy has made “remarkable progress” in the past few years and normalization of monetary policy may be appropriate, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said today before the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) today in Hartford....

Outsourcing Of MBTA Warehouse Up For Vote MBTA staff propose shifting warehousing and parts-delivery operations onto a partnership between Mancon and Unipart Rail with a $28.4 million, five-year contract that will be up for a vote today....

Meetinghouse Bank Posts Annual Earnings Meetinghouse Bank in Dorchester posted a slight dip in its annual net income, recording $198,000 for the year ended Sept. 30 from $205,000 in the prior year....

Sales Practices A Key Risk To Banking System, Says US Regulator Wells Fargo’s phony account scandal has spurred a top U.S. bank regulator to count sales practices as a chief risk to the country’s banking system and to embark on a wide-sweeping review of large and mid-sized institutions....