Daniel Flynn

Quincy Auctioneer Pleads Guilty, Faces 70-Month Sentence

Former real estate auctioneer-turned-developer Daniel J. Flynn pled guilty today to nine counts of fraud for an eight-year scheme that prosecutors estimate could range as high as $25 million....

1065 Tremont St.

Second Phase Of Roxbury Development Set To Move Forward

A Boston development company that specializes in emerging residential markets is planning a 28-unit apartment complex at 1065 Tremont St. in Roxbury....

BostonLanding_Residential

John Hancock Invests In Boston Landing Apartment Tower

John Hancock Financial has taken a major equity stake in The Residences at Boston Landing, the 295-unit luxury apartment tower scheduled to open in June 2018 at the 2.5 million-square-foot Boston Landing development in Brighton. ...

10 Essex St.

$19M Construction Loan Kicks Off Central Square TOD

People’s United Bank has provided $19 million in construction financing for Ten Essex Street, a 46-unit multifamily development in Cambridge’s Central Square....

HathawayLofts interior

Cambridge Bakery Redevelopment Gets $21.6M Mortgage

A bakery-turned-luxury apartment complex in Cambridge’s Porter Square has obtained $21.6 million in first mortgage financing....

ABA: New Credit Card Accounts Hit 87.3M In Q3

Feb 1, 2017 | Reprints

Monthly credit card purchase volumes rose between 6 and 9 percent across risk tiers in the third quarter of last year, the American Bankers Association said today in its January 2017 Credit Card Market Monitor....

 

