BayCoast Bank, Newburyport Five and the Massachusetts Bankers Association are among this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities....

The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a first concrete step toward dismantling Obamacare, voting to instruct key committees to draft legislation repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance program....

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber has launched a fundraising campaign seeking to raise $325,000 to hire a full-time director and promote its vision of an expanded tech cluster....

Rockport Group is known for its niche in the walking shoe sector, an image that clashed with its longtime home in a car-dependent suburban office park....

Construction of a 775-foot-tall skyscraper in Boston’s Winthrop Square would interfere with a busy Logan International Airport departure path and shift more flights to a runway that’s prompted complaints from residents in communities north and west of the city. A tower taller than 710 feet would...

Walsh’s Beacon Hill Agenda To Include Housing Reform Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will work with members of the Boston delegation to the State House this session to pass a package of legislation “designed to address the displacement of Boston residents from their homes,” according to the mayor’s office....

Cost Gap Shrinks, But Panel Struck By Division Of Health Care Money Pie Health care in Massachusetts is about 6 percent more expensive than the U.S. average, and medical spending is divided differently among types of care than the national trend, according to data presented Wednesday....

Panel Pegs Challenge: Easily Understandable Health Care Pricing Info A panel exploring fixes to unwarranted differences in health care prices hit upon some consensus Tuesday as its members identified one of their chief hurdles as conveying useful, understandable cost information to patients....

MBTA Poised To Dip Into Deficiency Fund To Pay Down Debt State transportation system overseers on Monday approved a recommendation to pay down the fixed rate on two interest rate swap agreements, a plan that could reduce the agency’s future liabilities by $35.6 million....