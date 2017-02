Residents living at the 250-unit Pequot Highlands in the gateway city of Salem will see critical repairs made to the property and an increase in affordability for lower- and moderate-income households as a result of $41.2 million in MassHousing financing....

After three decades at 50 Rowes Wharf, law firm Rubin and Rudman LLP will relocate 150 attorneys and staff from its Boston office to the Exchange Place tower at 53 State St. in late summer....

Belmont Savings Bank, ERA Key Realty Services and RTN Federal Credit Union are among those featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities....

A Lawrence asbestos company and its president have been cited more than $300,000 for intentionally failing to pay the proper prevailing wage or overtime rate to its employees for work on public projects....

Healey And Goldberg Say They Will Turn Down Raises Attorney General Maura Healey and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, two of the statewide elected officials due significant pay raises under a bill that became law Thursday, announced shortly after lawmakers overrode Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto that they both would be turning down the money for at least the next two years....

US CEOs To Meet With Trump Amid Tension Over His Policies President Donald Trump will huddle with chief executives of major U.S. companies on Friday as the business community finds itself increasingly split over how to respond to his policies....

Brokerages Weigh In With Super Bowl Predictions Football is a game that’s rooted in real estate: the team that has possession of the ball seeks to move to a better gridiron neighborhood until it gains title to the valuable 1,600 square feet of end zone territory....

FBI, Police Seeking Multistate Bank Robber The FBI is leading a manhunt for a New Hampshire resident wanted for a string of bank robberies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire....