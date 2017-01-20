Massachusetts Institute of Technology has agreed to pay $750 million for the 14-acre Volpe Center site in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, which it plans to redevelop into a large commercial and residential campus....

Four community banks are featured in this week’s roundup....

Facing an uphill battle for deposits in the Greater Boston market, Webster Bank’s leadership said yesterday that they might consider subleasing some of the locations it snapped up here last year. ...

Apartment rents have leveled off in Boston according to recent industry research, but that isn’t stopping developers’ plans for more multifamily projects in the downtown area....

Randolph Man Gets Prison In Pair Of Shoebox Bank Robberies A Randolph man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after admitting he robbed two banks by handing tellers notes demanding they put cash in a shoebox....

US Bankers Tell Europeans To Think Positively On Trump U.S. bankers, buoyed by a resurgence in profits, are advising their counterparts in Europe to think positively about the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump....

Lyft Strikes Deal To Pick Up Passengers At Logan Travelers at Logan Airport will gain at least one new app-based means of ground transportation on Wednesday, Feb. 1....

State Street To Pay $64M To Feds To Settle Fraud Charges State Street Corp. has agreed to pay more than $64 million to resolve the government’s criminal investigation into a scheme to defraud several of the bank’s clients through secret commissions applied to billions of dollars in securities trades....