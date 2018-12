A large self-storage facility is planned on Route 20 in Worcester, according to a report in the Worcester Business Journal.

The 3-story facility will have around 180,000 square feet of space, the report stated, and construction will cost between $13 million and $14 million.

The – which is currently almost entirely empty – was last sold in March 2016 for $800,000, according to city property tax records.

