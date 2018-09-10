18K SF Parcel Sold in Reading for Over $1M

Sep 10, 2018
reading ma

A parcel that currently houses a Sunco Service Gas Station in Reading has sold for $1.25 million. The parcel was sold to an undisclosed local developer to redevelop the land as a 4-story building with 2,500 square feet of commercial space and 31 residential units.  

This development has already been approved by the town of Reading, expanding the mixed-use overlay district to include the parcel at 467 Main St. 

Jeremy Cyrier of MANSARD represented the seller, MBP LLC, in the transaction. 

