18K SF Parcel Sold in Reading for Over $1M

A parcel that currently houses a Sunco Service Gas Station in Reading has sold for $1.25 million. The parcel was sold to an undisclosed local developer to redevelop the land as a 4-story building with 2,500 square feet of commercial space and 31 residential units.
This development has already been approved by the town of Reading, expanding the mixed-use overlay district to include the parcel at 467 Main St.
Jeremy Cyrier of MANSARD represented the seller, MBP LLC, in the transaction.
Related articles:
Tags: MANSARD, MBP LLC, Reading, Sunco Service Station