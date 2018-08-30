Accountants Hope to Expand Haverhill High Program

Hoping to increase the pool of people who choose accounting as a profession, a trade group is launching an early college academy at Haverhill High School that will enable students to earn up to 12 college credits through UMass Lowell.

The academy is the first accounting-focused early college initiative in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Society of CPAs, and officials hope to scale the program to high schools across the state in the coming years. There are 10 students currently enrolled in the program, which is fully funded by the association’s educational foundation.

People with CPAs for parents often also choose the profession, according to the association, and minorities represent only one in six professionals in accounting firms nationwide.

“The MSPCA believes increasing diversity in the accounting industry will strengthen the profession as a whole,” Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the association, said in a statement. “The new academy in Haverhill will open doors for local students and is a testament to the profession’s commitment to diversity and inclusion at all levels.”

In addition to participating in mandatory internship programs supported by accounting firms and businesses, students in the early college academy program will learn fundamentals of accounting, economics, statistics and information technology.

Tags: Haverhill, Massachusetts Society of CPAs