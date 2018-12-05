After Losing Amazon’s HQ2, Revere Writes New Master Plan

Six miles from Boston and with a population of more than 53,000, the coastal city of Revere will spend the next six months hammering out a master plan to identify development, amenities and growth decisions for the next 20 years.

Revere is also home to a portion of the HYM-owned Suffolk Downs horse racing track, which the city jointly touted with Boston as a potential site for Amazon’s HQ2 project. The proposal made it to the final round of proposals before Amazon chose to split its second headquarters between Crystal City, Virginia and Long Island City in New York.

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Tuesday that a kickoff event is planned Jan. 15 at the Rumney Marsh Academy for “Next Stop, Revere,” the city’s first comprehensive master plan in more than four decades.

Revere will partner with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council on a community-based process aimed at getting feedback on everything from quality of life to housing, economic development, open space, transportation, climate resiliency and zoning. Arrigo invited community members to nominate themselves to join a master plan steering committee.

“Revere is already one of the most diverse and vibrant communities in the region,” MAPC Executive Director Marc Draisen said in a statement. “This planning process will help the city’s residents, businesses, and government leaders to set a vision for the future that will allow Revere to remain a place where all residents can live and prosper.”

According to the state Division of Local Services, the average single family tax bill in Revere is $4,581, the city has nearly $6.4 billion in assessed property value, and fiscal 2018 state aid to Revere totaled $62.5 million

