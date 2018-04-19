AG: MBTA Failed to Publicly Bid Construction of North Quincy Parking Garage

MBTA violated the law by failing to publicly bid construction of a new parking garage at the North Quincy MBTA station, according to a new ruling from the attorney general’s office.

The ruling, which requires construction of the garage to be put out to bid, was issued in response to a bid protest filed by the New England Regional Council of Carpenters.

The MBTA issued an invitation bid for the investment and development of two parcels at the North Quincy MBTA station. As currently designed, the project would include residential and retail units, along with a parking garage to replace the 852 parking spots now onsite for MBTA users.

