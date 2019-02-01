Amy Latimer, Julie Livingstone, Anita Hill Among Pinnacle Award Winners

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 25th Pinnacle Awards. Nine Greater Boston women will be honored with the awards for outstanding achievement in the workplace, demonstrating leadership that has made a difference and showing commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the region.

The awards will be presented at a Feb. 1 event emceed by Paula Ebben of WBZ-TV News and featuring remarks from Chamber President and CEO James E. Rooney and Yvonne Garcia, chief of staff to State Street’s CEO and chair of the Chamber’s Women’s Network Advisory Board. In addition, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be in attendance to introduce the honoree for management in government, Lisa Wieland. Polito received the Pinnacle Award in 2018.

The honorees are: