Art Dealer Opens Pop-Up Gallery In New Beverly Complex

Oct 1, 2018
Holmes Beverly

Wenham-based Williams Fine Art Dealers has opened a pop-up public gallery for the month of October at Holmes Beverly, a newly opened 67-unit apartment complex.

The firm represents 25 artists from the U.S. and Europe with a specialty in contemporary realism.

Holmes Beverly is a transit-oriented development led by Sarah Barnat of Barnat Development, Nancy Ludwig of ICON Architecture and Alina Wolhardt of Wolf in Sheep Design.

The MBTA selected Barnat Development two years ago to redevelop the site, part of a transit-oriented overlay district that allows building heights up to 75 feet near the MBTA commuter rail’s Beverly Depot station.

Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. invested in the project through its Healthy Neighborhoods Equity Fund, which encourages multifamily development in walkable neighborhoods.

