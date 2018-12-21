Benefits Bill for Locked-Out Gas Workers Gains Steam

Both branches of the state legislature have now approved bills that would provide unemployment benefits for the more than 1,200 National Grid gas workers who have been locked out of their jobs since June, but the bills differ in their approach.

To a standing ovation from dozens of gas workers packed into the gallery, the Senate on Thursday morning passed a bill that would allow locked out workers to receive unemployment benefits for an additional 26 weeks or until the lockout ends, whichever is shorter. Advocates say they hope the bills will pressure National Grid into ending the lockout, which has caused moratoriums that have stalled many commercial real estate projects waiting for gas hookups.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo, whose chamber passed its lockout benefits bill earlier this month, said in a statement Thursday that the Democrat-controlled Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker must now work together to see some version of the bill become law.

“I am aware that implementation concerns have been raised about both versions of the bill and the House stands ready to work to address those issues,” DeLeo said. “Today, I am asking Governor Baker to submit specific feedback and suggested language to the House and Senate, and I am committed to reaching resolution on this issue. Further, the House is prepared to keep session open and hold additional sessions until we reach a resolution.”

A Baker spokeswoman said the administration would continue to work with lawmakers on the bill.

A key difference between the two pieces of legislation is how the unemployment benefits would be funded.

The House intended to have the utility responsible for locking out its workers – in this case, National Grid, though the bill would also apply to potential future utility lockouts – cover the costs of the extended benefits. Because of what DeLeo’s office has described as a drafting error, the bill (H 4988) as written would put all gas or electric utilities on the hook for the costs.

Under the Senate bill (S 2962), extended benefits would come from the state’s unemployment trust fund, which is paid into by most private, for-profit employers.

Tags: Gov. Charlie Baker, House Speaker Robert DeLeo, National Grid, national grid lockout