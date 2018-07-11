Biopharmaceutical Employees Convicted of Insider Trading

Two employees of Cambridge-based biopharmaceutical companies were convicted yesterday by a federal jury of engaging in an insider trading scheme.

Schultz “Jason” Chan, 54, of Newton, the director of biostatistics at a Cambridge-based biopharmaceutical company, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and three counts of securities fraud.

Songjiang Wang, 54, of Westford, the director of statistical programming at a different biopharmaceutical company, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and two count of securities fraud. Sentencing is scheduled Chan and Wang for Oct. 4 and 5, respectively.

Wang and Chan, who were friends, conspired to commit securities fraud by trading insider information regarding successful clinical drug trials at their respective companies from August 2013 to September 2015.

Specifically, Wang traded on inside information Chan provided regarding a clinical study conducted by Chan’s employer. In addition, over a period of several months, Wang tipped Chan of clinical trial results of a Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted by his employer. Furthermore, Wang gave Chan cash, which Chan used to purchase stock shares of Wang’s employer. Chan subsequently sold those shares and paid back Wang.

The charge of securities fraud provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million. The charge of conspiracy to commit securities fraud provides for a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

Tags: Biopharmaceutical Company, insider trading, U.S. District Court Boston