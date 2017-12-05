Biotech Firm Leases 10K SF In Medford

Growing Woburn biotech firm enEvolv has leased 10,000 square feet of lab space at Cummings Properties’ 200 Boston Ave. property in Medford.
enEvolv engineers and produces bio-based chemicals used in the pharmaceutical, energy, nutrition and specialty chemical industries.
The firm joins life science and tech firms including Greenlight Biosciences, Seventh Sense, MIDE and Tufts University in Cummings’ Boston Avenue portfolio.
Ellen Cullinan of Freudenheim Partners represented the company in its lease negotiations with Cummings.