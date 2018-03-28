Boston Man Sentenced for Two Bank Robberies

A Boston man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for robbing a branch of RTN Federal Credit Union in Brookline and a branch of Mansfield Bank in West Bridgewater in November 2016.

Stephen D. Williams, 56, was sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,287 in restitution. Williams pleaded guilty in December 2017 to two counts of bank robbery.

Two individuals, one later identified as Williams, and the other later identified as Joseph Morris, entered a branch of the RTN Federal Credit Union in Brookline on Nov. 15, 2016. Williams approached a teller and demanded cash. The teller handed Williams cash from her drawer and Williams and Morris exited the bank and fled the area in a dark-colored Volkswagen.

An individual later identified as Williams entered a branch of the Mansfield Bank in West Bridgewater on Nov. 22, 2016. Williams gestured that he had a firearm and demanded the tellers give him the bank’s money. The teller handed Williams cash, and Williams fled the area again in a dark-colored Volkswagen. Bank surveillance cameras recorded images of Williams during the robbery.

Law enforcement officers familiar with both Williams and Morris located the dark-colored Volkswagen and arrested the two men at an apartment complex in Brockton on Nov. 23, 2016.

Morris was charged in state court with the robbery of the RTN Federal Credit Union in Brookline and was sentenced to eight to 10 years in jail.

