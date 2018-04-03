Boston Private Equity Firm Takes Majority Stake in Online Storage Marketplace Company

Cove Hill Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston, will acquire a majority stake in both businesses. SpareFoot CEO Chuck Gordon will become CEO of the combined company, and Ross Lampe will remain president of SiteLink with his team continuing to serve self-storage customers. The transactions are expected to close in the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

The combined company will draw upon a team of experienced and talented employees, existing product integration and established personal relationships between the two businesses, and a shared mission to serve self-storage operators and consumers with a best-in-class experience.

“We’re excited to combine two of the most respected and successful technology companies in self-storage,” Chuck Gordon, CEO of SpareFoot, said in a statement. “This deal and partnership with Cove Hill allows us to increase investment in our products to help self-storage operators run their businesses cost-effectively and help consumers find the perfect storage solution.”

“We have a unique opportunity to deepen our existing product integration and accelerate innovation,” added Markus Hecker, COO of SiteLink. “We remain committed to delivering value and will use our combined resources to help our customers grow their businesses.”

The strategic partnership will enable SpareFoot to find and deliver more tenants to facilities on its network and will accelerate technology investments at SiteLink; this includes myHub development, SiteLink Merchant Services and SiteLink Web Edition, its flagship product.