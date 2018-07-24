Boy Scouts of America Sells Chesterfield Scout Reservation

The Western Massachusetts Council of the Boy Scouts of America has sold its 186-acre Chesterfield Scout Reservation.

The council has owned the property for 10 years. The buyer intends to maintain the property and continue to offer outdoors programs.

The funds from the sale will be put toward another council property, the 1,300-acre H.A. Moses Scout Reservation in Russell, to improve maintenance, update buildings, new camper activities and programs, and eliminate the council’s debt.

