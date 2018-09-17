BPDA Approves New Development in Allston, Hyde Park and Roxbury

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board of directors approved three new development projects in Allston, Hyde Park and Roxbury. The projects will create 257 residential units, 16 of them affordable housing units and 89 jobs.

The board also approved the creation of a flood resiliency zoning overlay district, using Utile as a consultant to develop resiliency guidelines and oversee the zoning project. The project was granted $250,000 and will be conducted with Boston’s Environment Department and the BPDA, which are providing a 25 percent grant match.

The Allston development will be located at 37-43 North Beacon St. The project will create 72 apartments, nine condominiums and nine artists live spaces. Two new buildings will be built at the site with over 94,000 square feet of living space and common space.

The Hyde Park development will be located at 30 Thorn St. The project will bring 45 residential units and six Inclusionary Development Policy units. The project will also build a parking garage and covered bike storage.

The Roxbury development will renovate Haynes House at 725-751 Shawmut Ave. This renovation will update 131 housing units, with 121 of them affordable housing. It will add 250 construction jobs to the community, rehabbing the entire facility for $18 million.

