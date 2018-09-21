Burlington Office Complex Gets $30M in Funding

Sep 21, 2018
The three-property office portfolio Blanchard Woods in Burlington has acquired $30 million in financing.  

The borrower, Duffy Properties, secured the 11-year, fixed-rate permanent loan through Nationwide Life Insurance Co.  

The properties at 76, 78 and 80 Blanchard Road in Burlington are a combined 194,421 square feet of office space, with a cafeteria and two fitness centers. The buildings were renovated or completed between 2011 and 2014, and the complex is 91 percent leased to 19 tenants.  

Porter Terry and Martha Nay of Holliday Fenoglio Fowler represented the borrower. 

