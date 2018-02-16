Cambridge Affordable Housing Community to Be Rehabbed

An affiliate of the Cambridge Housing Authority recently received $13.9 million in financing from MassHousing, allowing the organization to launch an extensive renovation of the Russell Apartments.

The 52-unit affordable housing community serves low-income senior citizens and disabled residents. The transaction will also enable the Cambridge Housing Authority to extend affordability at the property for at least 30 years.

MassHousing is supporting the rehabilitation of the Russell Apartments with $13.9 million in financing through the agency’s Conduit Loan Program. MassHousing will issue tax-exempt housing revenue bonds for public purchase and the proceeds will be used for construction purposes, in partnership with Wells Fargo Bank. The MassHousing conduit loan generated $8.2 million in equity financing for the project, through federal low-income housing tax credits. Project financing also includes a $6.4 million sponsor loan and a $6.3 million seller note.

“MassHousing is pleased to partner with the Cambridge Housing Authority, to help finance the significant improvements at the Russell Apartments through our Conduit Loan Program,” MassHousing Acting Executive Director Tom Lyons said in a statement. “This important modernization and preservation project will ensure the property remains affordable for its residents long into the future.”

The Russell Apartments are contained in a 4- to 6 story mid-rise building at 2050 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. As part of the transaction, the Cambridge Housing Authority will convert 51 existing one-bedroom public housing units to a project-based federal Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment Contract. The Russell Apartments modernization project will also add a new apartment, bringing the unit total to 52 under the HAP contract.

Of the 52 units at Russell Apartments, five are for households earning at or below 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), 42 units are for households earning at or below 60 percent of AMI, and five units are for households earning at or below 80 percent of AMI. The area median income for Cambridge is $103,400. As a result of the transaction, the 52 units will remain affordable for at least 30 years.

The Cambridge Housing Authority plans to construct new kitchens and bathrooms in all units, while upgrading common areas, HVAC and fire protection systems, undertaking elevator replacement, and making siding and structural repairs.

