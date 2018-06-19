Cambridge Charter School Expands with MassDevelopment Bond

Community Charter School of Cambridge will use MassDevelopment bond proceeds to purchase land and three buildings in Kendall Square.

MassDevelopment has issued a $21.2 million tax-exempt bond on behalf of Community Charter School of Cambridge (CCSC) Foundation, which supports the work of CCSC, a public charter school in Cambridge’s Kendall Square neighborhood. The foundation will use bond proceeds to buy land and three buildings for the school that it currently leases at 245, 247R and 255 Bent St. in Cambridge. Boston Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased this bond.

“Community Charter School of Cambridge provides a rigorous academic program for its students, right in the heart of Cambridge’s innovation district,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said in a statement. “We at MassDevelopment are happy to help this school expand and reach more students as they prepare for higher learning.”

Tags: Boston Private Bank & Trust, Kendall Square, MassDevelopment