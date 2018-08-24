Cambridge Fintech-Focused VC Closes First Fund

A Cambridge-based venture capital firm focused on fintech has closed its first fund.

Vestigo Ventures announced yesterday it has raised $58.9 million that it wants to invest in early-stage companies focused on blockchain, artificial intelligence and big data in order to improve market structures, provide operational solutions, enhance worksite management and/or support personal wealth strategies.

The company was founded by David Blundin, founder and chairman of Cogo Labs; Mark Casady, former CEO and chairman of LPL Financial and Managing Director Ian Sheridan. They are joined by Mike Nugent and Frazer Anderson who are focused on finding and supporting startups.

“My partners and I firmly believe incumbents in financial services need to drive down costs and vastly improve the customer experience in order to remain relevant and prosper amidst this wave of change,” Casady said in a statement. “We back entrepreneurs who have the passion, ideas and ability to ride this wave.”

To date, Vestigo Ventures has invested in eight companies: Digital Assets Data, LifeYield, Micronotes, Mirador, Netcapital, Student Loan Genius, TowerIQ and Vestmark.

Vestigo Ventures Fund I is comprised of strategic limited partners who are corporate investors from the insurance industry and asset management, family offices that recognize the power of fintech and want a stake in companies that are transforming financial services, as well as individual investors who represent a “who’s who” of the financial services industry.

“Combine Vestigo’s strategic LPs with our advisory board and access to resources from Cogo Labs, a data-driven startup incubator, and the firm is poised to offer early-stage fintech players with more access to data, financial industry expertise and operational experience to help them win,” said Blundin.

