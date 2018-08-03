Charlestown Man Charged with Bank Robbery

A Charlestown man was charged yesterday in federal court in Boston with bank robbery.

Robert H. Brady, 40, was indicted on one count of bank robbery and is currently in state custody.

According to court documents, on June 28, Brady robbed a branch of the Cambridge Savings Bank in Charlestown, stealing approximately $912.

Brady faces a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution in the amount of $912.

Tags: bank robbery, Cambridge Savings Bank, Charlestown, U.S. District Court Boston