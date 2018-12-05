Citizens Bank Accepts Applications for Financial Literacy Grants

Citizens Bank is now accepting applications from nonprofits for financial literacy services that help people better manage their money.

Organizations throughout the bank’s 11-state retail banking footprint are invited to submit an application for funding as part of the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money financial literacy initiative from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31, 2018. Eligible financial literacy activities include:

Basics of banking and asset building

Budgeting

Homeownership counseling

Foreclosure prevention

Credit management and repair programs

Financial management for small businesses

Citizens has so far this year awarded 81 nonprofit organizations more than $1.5 million in contributions through the initiative. The program also leveraged the financial expertise of Citizens’ bankers, included volunteer outreach by Citizens colleagues and a social media campaign that shared financial tips about topics such as goal-setting, saving and managing credit.

To be considered for funding, eligible nonprofits in the communities served by Citizens Bank should submit an online application by Dec. 31, 2018. Recipients will be announced during Financial Literacy Month in April 2019.

For more information on nonprofit programs and services that may qualify for funding, or how to submit an application, please click here.

