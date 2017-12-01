Community Good Works

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union will sponsor the Pavilion Club at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The “Align Credit Union Pavilion” is a 4,800-square-foot multilevel luxury concourse that provides 350 Pavilion Club members with great views and amenities.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester to support the club’s educational and financial literacy programs for underprivileged children between the ages of 8 and 18.

Country Bank

Country Bank employees recently supported the Be Bold, Be Bald campaign, a national fundraising event held on the third Friday of October each year. Bank staff surpassed their $2,500 goal and raised $4,500 to help combat cancer. All funds were donated to the Baystate Regional Cancer Program at Baystate Mary Lane Hospital.

East Boston Savings Bank

East Boston Savings Bank presented checks to the winners of this year’s EBSB 5K Bay Run/Walk Nonprofit Challenge. The challenge awarded those nonprofit organizations who had the most participants in the race. The top winner with 57 participants was Work Inc., which was awarded $1,250. In second place with 44 participants was Ashmont Adams Neighborhood Association, which was awarded $1,000, and third place went to Beacon Academy with 29 participants, which was awarded $250.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank hosted its 3rd Annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign and accepted donations of food throughout the month with the goal of providing local food pantries and hunger programs with in-kind donations of non-perishable food and financial support during this Thanksgiving season. As part of Harvest for Hunger, HarborOne Bank donated 6,392 non-perishable food items and $25,000 to community nonprofit organizations throughout Southeastern Massachusetts.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union assisted the Dracut Food Pantry with $1,200 worth of non-perishable food items, pet food, toiletries and other care items to fill the food pantry’s bare shelves.

JLL

JLL and ezCater will join forces with Feeding America to expand CaterCares, a program created in Boston in 2016 to help end childhood hunger. CaterCares converts a percentage of online catering sales to cash donations that provide food for children and families in need.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank donated $1,000 to The Literacy Project, a nonprofit organization that provides adult education in five locations throughout Franklin, Hampshire and Worcester counties. The donation was made in support of the Ware classroom literacy project.

Randolph Savings Bank

Randolph Savings Charitable Foundation distributed a $100,000 grant to a veteran outreach program administered by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes. The program, called Veteran’s Edge, connects veterans and the families of fallen service members with federal and community resources that can help them build fulfilling lives. The donation is expected to help double the number of veterans the organization serves.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank recently made a $500 contribution to the Reading Coalition Against Substance Abuse (RCASA) for the organization’s “Jams for Jake” music festival. RCASA strives to create a space for open and honest reflection on the effects of the opioid crisis in our lives and communities. Additionally, the bank donated $1,000 to the nonprofit Power of Flowers Project and donated $3,000 to the Hillview Country Club to help support the annual Thanksgiving dinners for Reading and North Reading seniors.

RTN

RTN GoodWorks Foundation raised $30,000 in proceeds from its 2017 fundraising golf tournament. These funds will help support RTN GoodWorks Foundation’s community projects and financial education efforts.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod launched its seventh annual Stuff-a-Stocking toy drive to benefit local children. Each of The Coop’s nine branches and its satellite branch in the King’s Way development in Yarmouth Port will have a giant stocking for Cape Codders to fill with new, unwrapped toys for families in need across the Cape.

UniBank

UniBank launched its annual Holiday Giving campaign to help make the season brighter for individuals and families throughout the community. Each UniBank branch has chosen an organization that fills a need in their community and employees support the program by making and purchasing items, and accepting donations from customers and the general public.

Tags: Align Credit Union, Cornerstone Bank, East Boston Savings Bank, HarborOne Bank, Jeanne D'arc Credit Union, JLL, North Brookfield Savings Bank, Randolph Savings Bank, Reading Cooperative Bank, RTN, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, UniBank