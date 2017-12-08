Community Good Works

A slew of financial institutions are featured in this week’s roundup.

Action for Boston Community Development

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) launched its Winter Fund campaign to assist families in need. ABCD is accepting donations toward the campaign in forms of tax-deductible donations, new unwrapped toys, blankets and new clothing.

Cape Cod Five

Over 5,000 items were collected for Cape Cod Cares for Our Troops during a donation drive held at Cape Cod Five Banking Centers. These items were included in over 1,100 holiday care packages that were sent to U.S. troops away from home during the holidays.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union employees recently assembled 50 care packages for the clients of the Lowell Transitional Living Center. Each bag was filled with socks, lotion, hats, gloves, hand warmers, thermal blankets, toothbrushes, hot chocolate and more.

IC Federal Credit Union

IC Federal Credit Union recently donated $1,270 to Vet Togethers through its Jeans for Charity Program. Vet Togethers was established as an informal way for veterans in central Massachusetts to “vet together” to support fellow vets.

Main Street Bank

Main Street Bank hosted a photo contest on Facebook and Instagram this year to create excitement for its new name and brand. The bank awarded a first, second and third place winner on both social platforms. Winners were given a cash prize, along with a donation in their name to a local nonprofit organization of their choice. Facebook winners were Wendy Cummings, Donna Aykanian and Donna Crowe. Instagram winners were Julia and Jeremy Barnes, Dave McQuade and Jess Miller.

Main Street Bank also donated a total of $1,700 to six local nonprofit organizations. Donations were made to The Pepperell Christian Fellowship, Friends of the Marlborough Seniors, PACH Outreach, Muscular Dystrophy Association, St. Anthony’s of Padua Church and Marlborough Community Cupboard.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank’s foundation awarded a $7,500 grant to A Place To Turn. A Place To Turn, located in Natick, assists low-income MetroWest families and individuals with basic needs like food and clothing.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union hosted “Tuck the Bear” from the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless’ A Bed for Every Child program and raised $1,000 for the organization.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank branches are collecting new, unwrapped holiday gifts to benefit the families in residence of local shelters operated by Citizens Inn.

Webster Five

As part of the Web of Caring to Make a Difference program, the Webster Five Foundation will donate $2,000 to Thompson Ecumenical Empowerment Group (TEEG). TEEG has been working to meet the needs of low-income families and individuals since 1988.

