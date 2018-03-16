Community Good Works

Cornerstone Bank and Dedham Institution for Savings help out with homelessness in this week’s roundup.

Cornerstone Bank

Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank donated $7,500 to Abby’s House to support renovations of the organization’s main building. The largest provider of affordable and supportive housing in the Greater Worcester area, Abby’s House provides services for women and children who are homeless and in need of shelter. Abby’s House offers both short-term emergency shelter and longer-term housing.

Dedham Institution for Savings

The Dedham Institution for Savings Foundation donated $5,000 to the South Boston Neighborhood House to support its mission of enhancing older adults’ physical health and functioning. The foundation also donated $5,000 to Catholic Charities Labouré Center to help fund its efforts to end chronic homelessness among elders in Boston.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank’s annual Checking for Charity initiative will benefit two local community-building nonprofit organizations: Downtown Framingham Inc. and the Natick Center Cultural District. MutualOne Bank will donate $10 for each new personal or business checking account opened during the Checking for Charity promotion. The funds will be shared equally by the two designated organizations. The MutualOne Charitable Foundation also distributed a $2,500 grant to the Springwell MetroWest Protective Services Prevention and Intervention Project to benefit local low-income seniors. The grant will help alleviate abuse or neglect of vulnerable MetroWest seniors.

Partners Insurance Group

Partners Insurance Group, headquartered in Swansea, has pledged $10,000 over a three-year period to the SSTAR Saving Lives Capital Campaign. Fall River-based SSTAR provides quality integrated substance abuse treatment, primary health care and behavioral health care to residents in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

