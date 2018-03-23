Community Good Works

In this week’s roundup, ERA Key Realty Services supported local food pantries, an animal shelter and youth and family services.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank donated $2,500 to the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Project in support of its Child Court Advocacy Program. Now in its 37th year, the CASA Project provides advocacy services to children living in the foster care system. The organization trains volunteer citizens to become court-appointed special advocates to represent the best interests of abused or neglected children in the juvenile court system.

ERA Key Realty Services

The Auburn office of ERA Key Realty Services donated a total of $2,000 to four local charities that provide food to the poor, shelter for dogs and services for youth and families. Auburn agents provided $500 each to Webster-Dudley Food Share in Webster and the Oxford Ecumenical Food Shelf, two local food pantries; Dog Orphans Inc. in Douglas, a no-kill shelter for dogs; and Auburn Youth and Family Services Inc., which promotes the healthy development of youth and families.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union held its eighth annual We Share A Common Thread Foundation fundraiser, raising over $60,000 to support the foundation’s mission. The We Share a Common Thread Foundation was established in 2011 to help support the lives of people in our community by providing assistance with food, shelter, clothing, health and education.

MutualOne

MutualOne has awarded $5,000 to support Framingham’s second Gun Buy Back initiative. The event, scheduled for April 28, is a combined effort of the Framingham Police Department, the office of Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, the Framingham City Council and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department. During the first Gun Buy Back event, held in 2016, nearly 180 unwanted firearms were traded in anonymously for gift cards.

NRT Relocation and Referral Services

NRT Relocation and Referral Services is issuing $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story scholarship program. This program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the experience of moving has affected them. The applicants who submit the top 10 stories will each win a $2,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

