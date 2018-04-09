Community Good Works

A veteran, a town fire department and the YMCA are all recipients of organizations giving back to their communities in this week’s roundup.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced Keith Cosimini as the winner of the Exciting Rewind Mortgage Giveaway for veterans. Cosimini spent much of his career as an army specialist. As the winner, he will be awarded $12,000 to pay his mortgage for the year. The giveaway was extended to active military members and eligible veterans.

Citizens Bank

Treasurer Deb Goldberg and Citizens Bank presented financial literacy awards to 15 Massachusetts nonprofit organizations as part of the Citizens Helping Citizens Managing Money financial literacy initiative. These organizations will receive up to $515,000 in contributions.

Holyoke Credit Union

Holyoke Credit Union’s President and CEO Michael Murphy will be running the Boston Marathon for the third time as a member of the Credit Unions Kids @ Heart Team. Each team member has a patient partner they represent during the race. Murphy’s patient partner is 15-year old Abby Berthiaume from Holland, Massachusetts. For many years she has been battling Moyamoya, a rare brain disease. Murphy’s goal was to raise $12,500 this year for Abby and Boston Children’s Hospital. To date, Murphy and Abby have raised over $14,000, far exceeding their original goal. Over the last three years, Murphy and Abby have raised more than $45,000.

Jack Conway Realtors

For the 19th consecutive year, a team of Jack Conway Realtors participated in the Annual Walk for Hospice at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday, March 24. The Conway team raised more than $2,500 at the event, which drew more than 1,500 walkers to the mall to raise funds for end-of-life services provided by the South Shore Health System.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank distributed a foundation grant of $9,735 to the Framingham Fire Department to help purchase public-access mass casualty kits to be made available in local schools for public use in emergency situations.

Webster Five

The Webster Five Foundation announced that, as part of the Web of Caring to Make a Difference program, it will donate $3,000 to the YWCA Central Massachusetts. The grant will help fund the Domestic Violence Community Based Services program, which provides safety and support to survivors of abuse and creates local solutions for prevention and promoting healthy relationships.

