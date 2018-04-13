A mix of banks and credit unions are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank donated $2,500 to the Dudley-Charlton Education Foundation in support of its mission to provide innovative and creative learning opportunities for the district’s seven public schools.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

As a continuation of its Small Acts That Give Back initiative, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union awarded four members assistance with paying their heating costs incurred during this past winter.

Members Plus Credit Union

Members Plus Credit Union named the winners of five $1,000 scholarships, including the Joseph A. McCarthy and Martin J. Nee scholarships, both named after former board members for their support and long-term dedication to the credit union. The recipients include Lauren Riccardi of Tewksbury; Nicholas Kelsey of Hanover; Taylor Garman of Palm Coast, Florida; Stephen Graham of Boston and Tyrone Thornton of Boston.

MutualOne

MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $10,000 to support a free mental health care program provided to Framingham and Natick senior citizens by Advocates, a Framingham-based nonprofit organization.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank awarded Richard Ferguson Sr., of North Brookfield, with a $100 gift certificate for being March winner of the bank’s hat contest.

Reading Cooperative Bank

The Reading Cooperative Charitable Foundation raised and donated $9,350 to the Reading Schoolhouse Condominium Fire Fund after organizing last month’s Bruins Alumni Benefit Hockey Game.

Tags: community good works, North Brookfield Savings Bank, Reading Cooperative Bank