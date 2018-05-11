Community Good Works

A slew of financial institutions, plus one home property provider are featured in this week’s roundup.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Raynham-based Bridgewater Savings Bank donated $1,380 to the East Bridgewater Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, which encourages children to continue reading, learning and exploring during the summer months. The program also includes performers to help children learn through games, music, shows and interactive problem solving.

CoreLogic

CoreLogic announced an in-kind donation of property tax monitoring for all active properties and projects to be built over the next several years by Taunton-based Homes for Our Troops. The nonprofit organization builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. This donation of services allows the charity to confirm that all homes are current with payment of their real estate property taxes.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank recently donated $2,500 to the March of Dimes 2018 March for Babies annual fundraiser. The donation will support the services provided by the March of Dimes to women and babies.

Hometown Bank

Oxford-based Hometown Bank Community Foundation Inc. contributed $10,000 to Worcester Community Housing Resources (WCHR). WCHR is a nonprofit organization providing services to low-income residents and communities throughout Worcester County. Its initiatives assist low-income, underserved populations by providing high quality, affordable housing options that meet the resident’s specific needs.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank presented a check for $8,000 to the Home Health Foundation.

Tremont Credit Union

To commemorate National Teacher Appreciation Week, Tremont Credit Union is hosting its second annual Boston Public School (BPS) Teacher Appreciation Program, where it will sponsor the classrooms of three BPS teachers in the upcoming academic year.

