Community Good Works

ERA Key Realty Services

Agents from Whitinsville-based ERA Key Realty Services raised almost $4,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) during the agency’s first charity motorcycle ride. The ride will be an annual event, and has contributed to a total of $350,000 in donations to the MDA through ERA’s Charitable Trust Foundation.

Naveo Credit Union

Somerville-based Naveo Credit Union partnered with gift shop 4GoodVibes to host a fundraiser benefiting rare cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Naveo raised $500 through staff and member donations, and 4GoodVibes raised almost $1,000.

MutualOne Bank

Musterfield Place summer camp received a $10,000 grant from Framingham-based MutualOne Bank’s charitable foundation. The camp supports as many as 80 children in Framingham, and the grant will go to salaries of staffers and other camp activities.

Cornerstone Bank

Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank awarded 16 local high school seniors its annual scholarship for students looking to pursue degrees in business and/or finance. Each student received $2,000 toward their fall semester.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank donated $5,000 to the Lawrence Partnership, an organization focused on preserving and creating lasting employment opportunities in Lawrence.

