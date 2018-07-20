Community Good Works

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Able to Serve – New England Inc. received a $1,500 donation from Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union’s Give-A-Click program. The program gives donations every quarter to deserving nonprofits from the credit union’s We Share a Common Thread foundation.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank will host a Back to School Supply drive for the month of August, collecting school supplies and donations at all branch locations in North Brookfield, East Brookfield, West Brookfield, Ware, Belchertown, Palmer and Three Rivers. The donations will be given to local public schools in need and the bank has donated $700 to kick off the event.

MutualOne Bank

Daniel’s Table in Framingham has received a $5,000 foundation grant from MutualOne Bank. Two Framingham eighth graders and Daniel’s Table volunteers requested the grant for new cooking equipment to supply more meals to those in need.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank has donated over $600 to the Neady Cats Organization in Sterling. The donation will help provide medical care and necessities to the animals in their shelter.

Commercial Brokers Association

The Commercial Brokers Association’s 2018 Charity Softball Tournament was held at Moakley Park, raising over $9,000 for Caritas Communities. The winner was Horvath & Tremblay; Lee Kennedy Co. Inc, CBRE New England, Commodore Builders, Cube 3 Studios, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, NELSON, Officeworks, Unispace, Vantage Builders and WB Engineers took part in the tournament.

Rodman CPAs

Rodman CPAs took part in a day of service to ready Camp Clark, an Old County YMCA sponsored recreation camp in Plymouth. A team of 13 spent over 78 collective hours in the annual clean-up. The camp will host over 1,000 young campers in August.

