Community Good Works

In this week’s roundup, credit unions and banks volunteer, donate and distribute goods and grants to the greater Massachusetts community.

Polish National Credit Union

The Polish National Credit Union in Chicopee donated $10,000 to Friends of Westfield 350 to support volunteers and events for the celebration of the city of Westfield’s 350th anniversary.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank in Taunton gave a grant of $18,000 to Community Development of Attleboro. The gift will help fund the 10th Annual Expo for the Senses, a collaboration between the city of Attleboro, the Attleboro Arts Museum, Attleboro Jewelers, Cardinal Marketing and others.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank in Brockton gathered volunteers to pack and distribute over 5,000 backpacks to local organizations for children and families in need. School on Wheels, The Wonderfund, West School in Stoughton, Interfaith Social Services, Old Colony YMCA Power Scholars, Taunton Boys & Girls Club are just some of the organizations that received backpacks and school supplies.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank has donated $2,500 to fund tuition costs of Ware High School students enrolling in an emergency medical technician training program.

BankFive

BankFive Foundation of New Bedford gave the Family Service Association and SER-Jobs for Progress Inc. $25,000 in grants. The Family Service Association received $20,000 to fund the renovation and acquisition of a new facility. SER-Jobs for Progress Inc. received $5,000 to help fund its evening family learning center.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Employees of Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union of Lowell volunteered to assemble and donate 50 care packages of care items for those in need. They were donated to Lowell Transitional Living Center, where the company donated winter care packages in 2017.

UniBank

UniBank of Whitinsville donated $3,500 to Apple Tree Arts to support yearlong theater arts programs. These programs support students from Grafton, Whitinsville, Douglas, Shrewsbury, Millbury, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge.

Methuen Federal Credit Union

Methuen Federal Credit Union has awarded four annual scholarship awards to 2018 Methuen High School graduates. Awardees Selin Akdeniz, Kayla Dorandi, Jacob St. Onge and Ally Drouin will each receive $500.

Lowell Five Bank

The Lowell Five Bank Employee Charitable Giving committee in Tewksbury has awarded High Pointe House $7,800. This grant will support the hospice and palliative care residence at Merrimack Valley Hospice in Haverhill.

Tags: BankFive, Bristol County Savings Bank, HarborOne Bank, Jeanne D'arc Credit Union, Lowell Five Bank, Methuen Federal Credit Union, North Brookfield Savings Bank, Polish National Credit Union, UniBank