Community Good Works

In this week’s collection of good deeds, commercial real estate offices, banks and credit unions give back to their communities through grants, scholarships and volunteering.

HarborOne Bank

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank awarded 17 grants to organizations in Attleboro, Plymouth, Quincy and other New England areas. Recipients of the awards include Attleboro YMCA, School on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Brockton Boys & Girls Club and Quincy Community Action Programs.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union of Waltham awarded three scholarships to college-bound students whose parents are credit union members. Scarlett Souter received the top award of $5,000, Emily Graziani received second place and $3,000 and Sabine Tessono received the third place award of $2,000.

NAI Hunneman

NAI Hunneman of Boston, with Madison Park Development Corp., organized a day of service to beautify a park next to the Dewitt Community Center. Forty NAI Hunneman employees took part in the effort, and the same day presented YouthBuild Boston with a grant of $7,500.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union of Lowell supported the Haverhill Police Department’s GREAT/DARE Summer Camp, a free camp for young adults at the Consentino School in Haverhill.

