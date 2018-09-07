In this week’s Community Good Works, banks and credit unions help students in need by donating school supplies, backpacks and meals across the state.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank and Peabody Rotary Club assembled and delivered 100 new backpacks to students in the Peabody Public School system. These backpacks provide two meals, snacks and other materials. The program will continue to provide a projected 300 students with these donations.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union of Waltham has donated 15 fully stuffed backpacks and school supplies for teachers to Waltham Public Schools. The backpacks were given to students through assisted living nonprofit Waltham Crossings.

bankHometown

bankHometown Community Foundation of Oxford donated $1,000 to Southbridge Family Fun Day in August, a local event serving over 500 meals to those in need and providing fun activities for the community.

North Brookfield Bank

North Brookfield Bank has donated $500 to Angels Answer Inc. for the fourth year in a row to support the backpack program. This program provides low-income, local students with a full three meals on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as other items for hygiene and daily life.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank has donated $500 for the eighth year in a row to Hands On Nature’s Summer Program. This outdoor educational program services preschool and elementary school children all over Central Massachusetts.

