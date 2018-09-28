In this week’s roundup of Community Good Works, banks, credit unions and real estate agencies are volunteering, feeding and building homes in their communities.

Jack Conway & Co.

Norwell-based Jack Conway & Co. donated $10,950 to the Officer Michael Chesna Family Fund at the Weymouth Police Department. The funds came from a portion of every home put under contract in August, as well as direct donations from agents and managers.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

The Hanscom Federal Credit Union Charitable Foundation raised over $100,000 for the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program Home Base for veterans and their families. The funds were raised through the Alan M. Hard Memorial Charity Golf Classic.

Middlesex Federal

Middlesex Federal donated 160 backpacks with school supplies to Somerville and Medford middle and high school students. The Boys & Girls Club, RESPOND Inc. and the Somerville Homeless Coalition distributed the backpacks to students in their programs.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank of Medway donated $1,000 to the Medway Mustang Gridiron Club, which supports the Medway High School football and cheer teams.



Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Employees of Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank volunteered to prepare and serve meals at Salvation Army locations in Newburyport and Portsmouth.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank has kicked off its annual fall food drive fundraiser, collecting non-perishable food items in October at any branch to be given to local food pantries. The bank’s goal is to collect 3,500 items. For every item collected, the bank will contribute $1, for a total of up to $3,000 to donate to local food pantries.

Anderson Insulation

Ten employees from Anderson Insulation of Duxbury and Weymouth volunteered with South Shore Habitat for Humanity to frame six townhomes in Duxbury.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank of Taunton gave a $25,000 grant to Blackstone Valley Community Health Care to finish the construction of the third floor of its new health center in Central Falls.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod in Hyannis donated $3,500 to the Harwich Ecumenical Council on Housing to support The Children’s Center. This center provides affordable child care and education for low- and moderate-income families on the Cape.

United Way

United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley raised $170,000 for its Greater Lawrence Relief Fund to help families impacted by the recent gas explosions and fires in the area. National Grid contributed $50,000 to the fund as well.

