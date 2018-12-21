Community Good Works

bankESB

Easthampton-based bankESB donated $75,000 to Riverside Industries’ bridge replacement campaign, which aims to replace a 90-year-old bridge on the nonprofit’s property that had become unsound. This bridge now provides emergency access and a safer path to enter and exit the entrance to the building.

BankHometown

Oxford-based bankHometown’s 2018 Neighbors Helping Neighbors Campaign has resulted in total donations of $25,000 for local food pantries, collected from customers and community members.

Berkshire Bank

In partnership with the New England Sports Network, the Boston-based Berkshire Bank Foundation has awarded an $8,000 grant to the Mass Mentoring Partnership through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant Program.

Davis Malm

Boston-based Davis, Malm & D’Agostine P.C. held a firm-wide coat collection to provide winter coats for the children of in-patient veterans at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The firm donated a total 50 of coats for children ages 5-18.

HarborOne

Brockton-based HarborOne Foundation awarded a total of $205,500 in grants to dozens of communities and organizations stretching from Attleboro to Plymouth to Quincy to Southern New Hampshire, including a $30,000 grant to Interfaith Social Services for a walk-in freezer for its food pantry.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Charitable Foundation made a $75,000 pledge to MetroWest YMCA’s Heart of the Community Campaign. The foundation’s pledge will support MetroWest YMCA’s $4 million goal to transform and expand the Framingham Branch YMCA.

Princeton Properties

Lowell-based Princeton Properties has partnered with local schools to provide gifts to students in need. Giving trees are located in 20 cities at each leasing office, with gift tags for specific local students. The property management company aims to collect gifts for 300 students.

Suffolk Construction

Boston-based Suffolk Construction employee volunteers built 100 bikes for Foxborough public school second-graders at their quarterly leadership meeting at Gillette Stadium, in partnership with the nonprofit Wish for Wheels organization. The bicycles and associated helmets were paid for by Suffolk Construction.

William Raevis

William Raveis Real Estate offices in Massachusetts held 10 fundraisers in October and November, raising nearly $80,000, and an event held by the William Raveis Charitable Fund at the Hyannis Yacht Club in early November raised an additional $18,181 for the New York-based Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. The company has raised a record $552,098 this year for the research foundation.

