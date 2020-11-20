Community Good Works

Bank of America

Bank of America donated 150,000 face masks and 1,200 bottles of hand sanitizer to three local homelessness service organizations: Pine Street Inn, Bridge Over Troubled Waters and Father Bill’s & MainSpring.

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 donated $25,000 to Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center to help fund its new Veterans Home in Dennis, as well as a continuation of its annual donation drive in support of active duty military serving overseas.

HarborOne Bank

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank gave more than $25,000 to 34 local food programs and pantries across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island as part of their Harvest for Hunger campaign.

IC Credit Union

IC Credit Union gave $2,500 to North Star Family Services of Leominster, matching a $2,500 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Grant’s for New England Partnerships.

The credit union also gave $8,000 to a local branch of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to help it buy a new commercial freezer and refrigeration system for its food pantry.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union raised $20,000 for Cooperative Credit Union Association’s A Bed for Every Child initiative via a cash raffle.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank donated $5,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, in an effort to help address the food insecurity challenges being faced by many in the local area.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based Rockland Trust donated $7,500 to the Hyannis-based Family Table Collaborative so it can serve Thanksgiving meals to 250 families and 500 individuals in the upper Cape.