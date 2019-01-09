Concord Investor Buys Braintree Apartments Near Transit

A Concord multifamily investor has paid $15.25 million for a 72-unit apartment complex in Braintree.

The price for the Windjammer Cove apartments at 19-71 Shaw St. works out to nearly $212,000 per unit. The buyer is an affiliate of True North Capital Partners, which specializes in mid-market multifamily investments.

Colliers International’s multifamily group represented the seller, WJ Partners LLC and Oak Sapling Partners LLC.

The transaction reflects demand for transit-friendly suburban apartment properties, Colliers Senior Vice President Christopher Sower said in a statement. The property is located one-third of a mile from the East Braintree/Weymouth Landing MBTA commuter rail station.

Tags: Colliers International, True North Capital Partners, Windjammer Cove