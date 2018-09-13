Construction Begins at Peabody’s Valley Brook Village for Homeless Vets

The second phase of construction at Valley Brook Village has begun, adding 50 new affordable housing units and permanent, on-site veterans support services to the complex. Valley Brook Village was finished in 2013, and the expansion will add another 3-story building and a common village green area as well.

Peabody Properties, The New Jersey Health Care System of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Affordable Housing Services Collaborative Inc., Community Hope Inc. and Windover Construction all are contributing to the project.

The project was awarded $1.122 million in federal low-income housing tax credits from NJHMFA in 2017. TD Bank bought the tax credits through NEF Inc. and provided the construction and permanent funding for the development. Other funding comes from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund of VA New Jersey Health Care campus in Bernards Township, from the County of Somerset’s Homeless Trust Fund Program, the VA and the HOME Depot Foundation.

