DCU Opens Chelmsford Office

Digital Federal Credit Union, or DCU, has opened its new operations center in Chelmsford. The 129,000-square-foot office building is located at 297 Billerica Rd.

DCU’s rapidly growing employee base was the reason for the office addition, DCU said in a statement. The company has offices in Marlborough, Lowell and Boston. The new office will benefit from the building’s outdoor space, cafeteria, training and meeting spaces and a fitness center. Other tenants in the building are in defense and homeland security, communications and software, life sciences and analytical instrument industries.

The Chelmsford operations center will house 150 employees, with more growth expected by the end of the year according to a statement by DCU.

Tags: Boston, Chelmsford, Digital Federal Credit Union, Lowell, Marlborough