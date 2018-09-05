Development Fellows Named in Four MA Cities

Redevelopment visions in Chelsea, Fitchburg, Lawrence and Worcester will be advanced with the aid of four point people introduced Tuesday by the state’s economic development agency.

MassDevelopment named the following Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) Fellows: former Conexion COO Carlos Matos in Chelsea; former Brookline planner Francisco Torres in Fitchburg; former Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission official Jessica Martinez in Lawrence and ESCALA! Achieving Together co-founder Ivette Olmeda in Worcester.

The cities in May 2018 were selected in the second round of TDI Districts – places where MassDevelopment plans to provide enhanced and customized technical assistance, real estate services and “additional capacity to implement district plans.” In statements, Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale said Torres will help establish the city’s downtown “as a regional hub of arts and culture” and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino said Matos can help make downtown Chelsea more vibrant.

Tags: Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission, Chelsea, Conexion, ESCALA! Achieving Together, fitchburg, Lawrence, MassDevelopment, redevelopment, TDI Districts, Transformative Development Initiative, Worcester