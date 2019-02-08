Direct Federal CU Promotes Three to C-Suite Positions

Needham-based Direct Federal Credit Union has recently made three promotions to C-level positions in order to support the credit union’s anticipated growth over the next five years.

The organization announced Michael Ferreer has been promoted to senior vice president and chief experience officer, Amy Horan has been promoted to senior vice president and chief lending officer and Brian Medeiros has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer. All are internal promotions.

“These three individuals have made significant strategic contributions to Direct,” Joe Walsh, president and CEO of Direct Federal, said in a statement. “Their thorough and insightful knowledge and proactive ownership of their respective areas of the business enable them to provide essential leadership in the ongoing development and deployment of our strategic plan.”

Ferreer joined Direct in October 2014 as vice president of sales and marketing. He has over 20 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, Ferreer will ensure a seamless experience for Direct Federal members from the first touchpoint to the last. He will continue to oversee sales and marketing and will now have responsibility for member services, branch and commercial banking.

Horan joined Direct in February 2016 and has over 25 years of lending experience. In her new position, she will introduce loan products that serve members’ financial needs across all stages of life and will streamline workflows across all of lending to create efficiencies for added value to members. She will work closely with Ferreer to introduce a suite of commercial loan products over the next three months.

Medeiros joined Direct in November 2016. In this new role, Medeiros will lead Direct in its first core system conversion in over 30 years, update Direct’s online and mobile banking platform to a new vendor and build an internal development team to keep Direct at the forefront of banking technology. Additionally, he will continue to assume responsibility over the credit union’s IT department.

In addition to the three new positions mentioned above, Direct Federal announced the promotion of Maria Vasilevsky to director of project management. Vasilevsky has been with the credit union since January 2018 and in that time launched a project management office to the organization.

“In her short time at Direct, Maria has done an outstanding job assuming the lead in several key projects, coordinating our efforts across all substantive projects, and instilling a project management discipline throughout Direct,” Walsh said in a statement.

Tags: C-suite, Direct Federal Credit Union, promotions