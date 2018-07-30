Dual Iranian and Canadian National Pleads Guilty to International Money Laundering

A dual citizen of Iran and Canada plead guilty last week in federal court in Boston to international money laundering.

Omid Mashinchi, 35, plead guilty to five counts of international money laundering. Mashinchi was charged in a sealed indictment in January 2018 and arrested in April 2018 when he flew into the United States; he has been in federal custody since.

Knowing that the money was derived from unlawful activity, Mashinchi transferred funds from a bank in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to a bank in Boston on five occasions in 2017. Mashinchi transferred $37,794 on Jan. 28; he made two transfers, one for $49,915 and another for $49,445, on July 28; and he made two more transfers, one for $49,930 and another in the amount of $49,645, on Aug. 3.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2018.

