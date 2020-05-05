Eastern Pledges $5M More to COVID-19 Relief for Giving Tuesday

Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation will donate another $5 million to help address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, adding to the $3 million in relief announced in March.

The donation was announced as part of today’s global Giving Tuesday initiative, which encourages charitable contributions.

“On this #GivingTuesdayNow, we’re doing what we can to inspire support, share our thanks, and stand with the most vulnerable populations in our communities,” Bob Rivers, Eastern Bank’s chair and CEO, said in a statement. “As we all go through this COVID-19 crisis together, Eastern is providing relief to where it’s needed most locally and ensuring the people most impacted are not left behind. It takes a community of public and private partners working together to stave off the devastating and long-lasting impacts of this disease, and this philanthropic investment is intended to make a meaningful contribution to this effort.”

The $5 million in funds will support organizations focused on:

Emergency child care centers, family child care centers, families with young children in need of support and child care professionals themselves;

Immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers;

Individuals and families who are homeless;

Victims of domestic violence;

Elders in Massachusetts’ communities;

People with mental and cognitive health challenges.

“Evidence of the impact of this virus outbreak on our neighbors, families, and small businesses is everywhere,” Nancy Huntington Stager, president and CEO of Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, said in a statement. “And, we also see the resiliency, sheer will, and hope of people across our region as they band together to help one another. The need for assistance continues to grow, and we will continue to do whatever we can to give back as well as encourage those who are able to do so to join us.”

Grants will support organizations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The foundation will select the grant recipients to ensure funds are disbursed as quickly as possible.

The foundation in March had invested $3 million to support to more than 150 local and regional nonprofit partners providing relief in food security, access to community healthcare, and support to organizations helping small businesses, with a focus on small businesses of color.