Erland Building $115M Newtonville Project

Burlington-based Erland Construction has been selected as construction manager for Washington Place, a nearly 300,000-square-foot mixed-use redevelopment in the heart of Newtonville.

Plans call for 140 apartments, nearly 42,000 square feet of commercial space and 309 parking spaces at Walnut and Washington streets.

Led by Boston-based Mark Development, the $115 million project is financed by Santander Bank. Residential amenities will include a clubroom, roof deck, fitness center and community art space. Completion is scheduled for mid-2020.

“This vision of combining new housing with expanded retail shops, restaurants, and meeting spaces will add to Newton’s downtown,” Eric Greene, residential group manager at Erland Construction, said in a statement. “The walkability to the train station and easy access to the Mass. Turnpike makes this area a great place to live.”

Designs by Prellwitz Chilinski Assoc. are targeting LEED Gold certification.

