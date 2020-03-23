FHFA Offers Mortgage Forbearance to Protect Renters

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will offer mortgage forbearance to multifamily property owners in an attempt to keep renters in their homes and to support these property owners during the coronavirus national emergency, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced on Monday.

To receive forbearance, multifamily property owners must suspend all evictions for renters unable to pay rent due to the impact of the coronavirus. The eviction suspensions are in place for the entire time that a property owner remains in forbearance. The forbearance is available to all multifamily properties with a performing multifamily mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac that has been negatively affected by the coronavirus national emergency.

“Renters should not have to worry about being evicted from their home, and property owners should not have to worry about losing their building, due to the coronavirus. The multifamily forbearance and eviction suspension offered by [Fannie and Freddie] should bring peace of mind to millions of families during this uncertain and difficult time,” FHFA Director Mark Calabria said in a statement. “[Fannie and Freddie] are working with mortgage servicers to ensure that these programs are implemented immediately so that property owners and renters experiencing hardship because of the coronavirus can get the assistance they need.”

Last week the FHFA suspended foreclosures and evictions for 60 days for homeowners with Fannie- or Freddie-backed mortgages.